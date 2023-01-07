Suspect sought after 1 wounded in shooting on Sixth Street Bridge pedestrian ramp

A person was shot and wounded on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was shot and wounded on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 6th Street and Mission Road, according to Los Angeles police.

Upon their arrival, officer found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on the victim and he was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Witnesses said a suspect drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe, according to LAPD.

A police investigation shut down a section of Mission Road.

City News Service contributed to this report.