New mobility program will make transportation more accessible to South LA residents

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "I've been a transit rider in South LA for over 15 years and the conditions of our bus systems have been and continue to be unacceptable," said Alejandra Alvarez who joined as a member of the Resident Advisory Committee for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT).
Education, employment, housing and healthcare are all necessary to a community, but having a way to get to those essentials, isn't always that easy.
On Tuesday, the LADOT announced the launch of a new program that aims to help with that.
"We're launching what's called Universal Basic Mobility and the idea there is that we need to bring together all of the different moving parts of these big agencies," said Seleta Reynolds, General Manager of LADOT. "'In order to provide that kind of safe and affordable, reliable transportation for everybody who needs it."
The roughly $18 million program plans to offer EV car sharing, electric charging facilities, shuttles and e-bikes within South Los Angeles. The program will also fund job-training programs for EV and e-bike maintenance and will provide more affordable, accessible and sustainable public transit options.
"Oftentimes, riding transit is the only option for residents of South LA and our only option should not be so difficult," Alvarez said.
Not only is this program getting people more access to jobs, but program officials are hoping electric busses like the ones they'll be using will also help the environment.
"We certainly are mindful of the environment;" said Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price. "Electric vehicles are the wave of the future. So, we want to encourage their use."
The application will be made available this fall. For more information on the program, you can visit this website.
