Small airplane crashes on runway at Brackett Field in La Verne

A small plane crashed on a runway in La Verne, causing the temporary closure of Brackett Field Airport.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The La Verne airport is back open after a plane crashed on a runway Saturday.

The small-plane crash happened at Brackett Field Airport.

The La Verne Fire Department responded and released photos showing the badly damaged plane on its side.

Firefighters say there were only minor injuries, but no word on how many people were aboard the plane.

The airport was temporarily closed for the investigation and cleanup.