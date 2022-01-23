High winds topple massive trees in La Verne; public park red-tagged

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- High winds toppled several massive trees at La Verne's Kuns Park, which was subsequently closed to the public, pending a cleanup operation.The gusty conditions had mostly subsided by Sunday morning, the day after one witness captured the falling of one of the decades-old pine trees on video.No injuries were reported, but two of the trees landed on a structure at the park that is used for picnicking.The uprooted trees at Kuns Park, located at 1600 Bonita Avenue, are said to be among the oldest in the city."All I can say is, I was really scared," said La Verne resident Ana Esqueda. "I've never been through anything like this before and it was kind of scary. I thought the roof was going to go off."No estimate was given of when the park would be reopened.