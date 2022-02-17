LAPD asks for public's help in identifying man suspected in 2 assaults

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11570243" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of frightening assaults involving a homeless man now has Los Angeles police and L.A. County sheriff's investigators asking people to be on alert.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting two women Tuesday.The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Vista Street in Los Angeles, near Melrose Avenue. Police say that a woman was pushed into a garage, but was able to get away.LAPD has said the suspect intended to sexually assault her.Surveillance video from the incident showed a woman and a man walking into the driveway of a home, then disappearing from the camera's view. Moments later, the woman is seen running away, back to the street. The suspect later appears in the frame.About 15 to 20 minutes later, a similar incident happened in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood.A woman was pushed into her apartment. In that case, the woman screamed and the man ran off, officials said.LAPD released images of the suspect. He is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, having a mustache and weighs about 140 to 150 pounds. He is between 5' 8" to 5"9" tall and is between 30 to 35 years old. He is possibly homeless.Anyone with information about the case can contact LAPD at (213) 473-0447.