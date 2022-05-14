L.A. Zoo to honor the late Betty White at annual fundraising event

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Beastly Ball is back at the Los Angeles Zoo. This year the event will take place on June 4, and it will be the first time the celebration takes place in person after going virtual for the last two years due to the pandemic.
"The conservation programs that they have [and] the preservation programs that they have are second to none," said Carolyn Hennesy, actress and animal advocate. "We're so lucky, we have them in Los Angeles, but they need, as any institution does, they need help."
This year's fundraising event will honor Betty White's legacy who was known to be an animal advocate and served for over 50 years as a trustee for the L.A. Zoo. Guests will be able to participate in a silent auction of items donated and signed by White and there will be an award presented in her name - the Betty White Conservation Hero Award.
"The people who come to the event are not sitting at tables listening to speeches all night," said Tom Jacobson, president of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. "They're roaming throughout the zoo, seeing the good work that the zoo does in animal welfare and conservation, and having a really fun time."
Every year the Beastly Ball brings in about $1.3 million. That money goes toward the vital conservation efforts at the L.A. Zoo and much more.
"We have many conservation partnerships across the planet and the money that is raised at the Beastly Ball helps the zoo meet its mission to save species from extinction," Jacobson said.
For more information visit this website.
