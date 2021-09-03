Labor Day weekend 2021: Drivers to pay record-setting gas prices, transportation analysts say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Labor Day weekend motorists can expect freeways to be packed despite the coronavirus pandemic and record-setting gas prices, transportation analysts said.Although there may be some relief because COVID-19 cases are rising and school is back in session, and the amount of traffic will likely pale in comparison to pre-pandemic holiday weekends, drivers will still encounter clogged interstates.Among the busiest will be a stretch of the southbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, between San Fernando Road and Florence Avenue, whose traffic is expected to increase 230% during Friday night's commute.