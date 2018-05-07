LAC+USC Medical Center seeks to ID patient struck by car in 2017

The Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center released this photo of a man who has been hospitalized since Jan. 31, 2017. (LAC+USC Medical Center )

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized for over a year.

The man suffered severe traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car, and he was not carrying any ID cards when he was brought by paramedics to the hospital on Jan. 31, 2017, hospital officials said.

Hospital officials described the patient as a Hispanic man, around 52 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with a medium build. He had a shaved head, no facial hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he had no visible tattoos or any distinguishing marks.

If you have any information about this man's identity, you're urged to contact the LAC+USC Medical Center's Department of Social Work at (323) 409-3151.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhospitalLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News