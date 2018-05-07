The Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized for over a year.The man suffered severe traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car, and he was not carrying any ID cards when he was brought by paramedics to the hospital on Jan. 31, 2017, hospital officials said.Hospital officials described the patient as a Hispanic man, around 52 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with a medium build. He had a shaved head, no facial hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he had no visible tattoos or any distinguishing marks.If you have any information about this man's identity, you're urged to contact the LAC+USC Medical Center's Department of Social Work at (323) 409-3151.