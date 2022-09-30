LAWDP program offers major discount on smart home water monitoring device

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In an effort to conserve more water during this drought, the City of Los Angeles is launching a new pilot program with a rebate for a smart home water monitoring device.

"We want to help you to be able to do more water waste. I will say I'm not water stressed and very water focused because we do have plenty of water to sustain life and even growth here in Los Angeles," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The device made by the company Flume monitors water usage at home in real-time right from a smartphone or smart tablet. It also detects if there's a leak. Van Nuys resident Joseph Bond has one installed at his home.

"Once you have that information you still have to do your part and curve how you're using your water," Bond said. "It's super important to know what you're using and when you're using it"

To install this device, all one has to do is strap it around the meter and the device is battery operated.

Bond has had the device for over a month.

"When you turn around and look at your app and you've used 100 gallons of water in the last 15 minutes, then something needs to be done about that," Bond said.

With the rebate, LADWP customers in a single-family home can get the device made by Flume for $24. To purchase one head over to flumewater.com/ladwp.

Bond said he wishes he had the device a year ago when there was a leak at his home.

"The water had been leaking right here for two months, but we didn't notice until after we got our bill," Bond said. "If we would've had something like this we would've known immediately."

