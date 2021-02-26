Disturbing surveillance video shows shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, dognapping in Hollywood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10371923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A gunman is being sought after Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of the singer's small bulldogs were stolen from him in Hollywood, the LAPD said.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment Lady Gaga's dogwalker was shot and wounded in Hollywood as he desperately pleaded for help while the suspects stole two of the signer's French bulldogs.The victim, identified by his hairdresser as Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The disturbing home surveillance footage shows two people exit a light-colored car and approach Fischer, who loudly screams for help as one of the individuals appears to try and take the dogs from him.At one point during the physical struggle, one shot is fired and the suspects flee the scene in what police described as a white Nissan vehicle. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed Fischer to the hospital. He appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.While Fischer was being treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him, video from AIR7 HD showed. Another man was later seen removing the dog from Fischer's arms to comfort it.Fisher was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Thursday and was recovering well, according to a representative for Lady Gaga.Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were still missing Friday.Dennis Volochkov said he was one of the first to run to help Fischer and stayed by his side until paramedics arrived. He identified himself as the person who tried to comfort Miss Asia, who he says was shaking and covered in blood."He was holding it so close... It was his responsibility, like his baby. It almost felt like I was prying it out of his hands," he said.In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga -- who is currently in Rome where she is filming a movie -- offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return, "no questions asked."An LAPD spokesperson noted that French bulldogs are in currently in high demand and are a very valuable breed. Other thefts of French bulldogs have been reported recently in Los Angeles and it was unlikely that Lady Gaga was specifically targeted, police said.LAPD described two of the suspects that exited the car as men between the ages of 20-25. The armed suspect was described as having blond dreadlocks and wearing a black hoodie. The other man had on dark clothing.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the singer's dogs is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.