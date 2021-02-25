Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood; singer offers $500,000 reward

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A gunman shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker on Wednesday night in Hollywood, stealing two of the singer's French bulldogs and prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga -- who is reportedly working in Italy this week -- offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return, "no questions asked."

The victim, identified by his hairdresser as Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed Fischer to the hospital. He appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

While Fischer was being treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him, video from AIR7 HD showed. Another man was later seen removing the dog from Fischer's arms to comfort it. Representatives for Lady Gaga say Fischer is recovering.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Eyewitnesses described the incident to ABC7.


"I saw a white car with doors open and a gunshot. I immediately ran," said one man.

Steven Lazaroff, Fischer's hairdresser, was shocked to after hear the suspects took off with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

"I'm not sure if those people knew whose they dogs were, and it's even more devastating the dogs' mom just landed in Rome yesterday to start filming for a movie and she can't even be here," said Lazaroff.

Miss Asia, the third dog reportedly owned by Lady Gaga third dog, was not taken.

An LAPD spokesperson on Thursday said investigators have been unable to speak with Lady Gaga or her representatives to independently confirm that the dogs are owned by the singer.
The spokesperson noted that French bulldogs are in currently in high demand and are a very valuable breed. Other thefts of French bulldogs have been reported recently in Los Angeles and it was unlikely that Lady Gaga was specifically targeted, police said.

While the LAPD investigates if this was pre-planned or random, locals say something like this hasn't happened before.


"I walk the street every single day, multiple times a day. Thank God it wasn't me," one man said.

As far as the gunman.

"Somebody got shot over dogs. Come on man...that's not OK. Bring the dogs back. I don't care if they're Lady Gaga's dogs or whoever, those dogs are freaked out. Give the dogs back. It's not cool," another man said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the singer's dogs is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

