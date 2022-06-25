Society

LAFD Chief Daryl L. Osby announces retirement: 'It was truly an honor to be your fire chief'

Osby was initially appointed to head the department by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in February 2011.
EMBED <>More Videos

LAFD Chief Daryl L. Osby announces retirement after 38 years

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby announced Friday that he is retiring, effective July 30.

"I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world," Osby said.

Osby was initially appointed to head the department by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in February 2011.

"Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,'' Osby said.

"It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye," Osby said. "It was truly an honor to be your fire chief."

During the transition phase before Osby's retirement, he will work with his executive team along with the Board of Supervisors to ensure a seamless succession plan, the fire department said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyfire departmentsfirelos angeles county fire departmentfire safetylos angeles city fire departmentlos angeles fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Protesters walk onto 110 Freeway in DTLA over Roe v. Wade
What does Supreme Court decision on abortion rights mean for CA?
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Guilty plea entered in OC DUI crash that killed couple
LA County indoor mask mandate may not happen until July. Here's why
Fullerton man found with enough fentanyl to kill millions, OC DA says
New technology saving water could boost farm profitability
Show More
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Companies willing to cover travel costs for those getting an abortion
The newest, weirdest summer treat is a ketchup-flavored popsicle
Santa Monica judge approves name, gender change for child of Elon Musk
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
More TOP STORIES News