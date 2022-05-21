LAFD firefighters caught on video punching, kicking man accused of trying to break into fire station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11831356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Union Station workers are getting some added security in response to attacks by members of the homeless community.

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shocking video showing local firefighters punching and kicking a person at Los Angeles City Fire Station 6 is going viral.LAPD says that person was allegedly trying to break into the fire station, and station firefighters were forcibly removing that person from their property.Multiple investigations are now underway.L.A. Fire Department Station 6 on Virgil Avenue in Silver Lake, next to the 101 Freeway, is surrounded by homeless encampments, and according to LAPD, a man tried to break into the fire station Friday just before 2 p.m.They say that firefighters assigned to the station literally kicked the man off their property, as seen in this video shared with Eyewitness News.Cristina Ruiz lives behind the fire station and knows the man, who was seen in the video wearing some type of wig."The person with the wig, he's a troublemaker. Sometimes he throws bottles in the middle of the street. Against the cars," Ruiz said. "He's a bad person. So bad. He always fights with the other homeless, with our residents."According to Ruiz, this isn't the first time the fire station has had issues with this man, and she told Eyewitness News she feels bad for the firefighters who are just trying to do their jobs.Miguel Tambric works at the Peruvian restaurant across the street from Station 6. He says all the businesses in the area have had issues with the homeless, a problem that expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic."They always want to use the restaurant, and they make it dirty, and that's not good for us," Tambric said.In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department says they have launched an internal investigation into the incident, and that LAPD is conducting a criminal investigation.The firefighters involved have been detailed to administrative duties until the investigation is complete.And because of the prior run-ins with this individual, LAFD has filed a restraining order against the man to try and keep him away from Station 6.