LAFD spokesperson accused of using city vehicle to threaten Uber driver during altercation

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A chief spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department is at the center of a police investigation after reportedly using his city vehicle to threaten an Uber driver.The incident happened at a Trader Joe's in Studio City and continued onto Ventura Boulevard on June 14, according to The Los Angeles Times.The Uber driver reportedly got into a shouting match over a parking spot with the wife of Peter Sanders, a civilian employee, in the shopping center parking lot. That's when Sanders allegedly used the city vehicle to stop and threaten the Uber driver.The LAFD released the following statement to Eyewitness News:Sanders has not been arrested or charged with a crime, the Times reports.