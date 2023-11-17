Murder suspect charged after 27-year-old woman found dead in Laguna Beach alley

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in an alley in Laguna Beach, prosecutors said.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in an alley in Laguna Beach, prosecutors said.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, was charged with special circumstances murder for the death of Tatum Goodwin, according to the Orange County district attorney's office. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Goodwin, a San Clemente resident, on Sunday morning was found dead by a construction worker in a secluded area behind the restaurant where she worked, authorities said. Whether she and the suspect knew each other remains unclear.

Rojas-Moreno was taken into custody by members of three local police agencies Wednesday in Laguna Hills and his bail was set at $1,000,000, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

"Detectives determined this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community," police said in a statement.