Hundreds of Laguna Niguel residents remain evacuated after 200-acre brush fire destroys 20 homes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of Laguna Niguel residents remain evacuated after brush fire

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders remained in place Friday for some 900 homes in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood that was burned by a 200-acre fire, and firefighters were on the scene dousing hotspots and extending the containment line.

The blaze, called the Coastal Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach, destroying at least 20 multi-million dollar homes and damaging 11 others. Containment of the fire was at 15% as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, mandatory evacuation orders were in effect in Laguna Niguel for the area north of the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive, along with neighborhoods accessed from Niguel Road, west of Highlands Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Twenty homes were destroyed and 11 were damaged by a brush fire in Laguna Niguel that spread rapidly amid strong winds, and crews continued to fight the flames Thursday.



The area south of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Pacific Island Drive and Crown Valley Parkway is under a voluntary evacuation warning.

Orange County Sheriff's Department Capt. Virgil Asuncion said he understood residents' desire to return to their homes, but he said authorities want to ensure the area is safe before people are allowed to repopulate the area.

"It is vital that it is safe to repopulate for the residents and for our fire personnel fighting the fire out there," he said. "The worst-case scenario would be allowing people back into their homes then having them to re-evacuate. We ask for patience from our residents."



While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Southern California Edison said it sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission to inform them of "circuit activity" around the time the fire was reported. It's not clear if that means there was a power line down, but one resident from south Laguna Beach told Eyewitness News the power went out moments before she started hearing sirens apparently responding to the fire.

"We did have wind, which is a normal wind condition for this area," Assistant Fire Chief TJ McGovern. "Since it started at the bottom of the drainage, it started running up-canyon and upslope. Throwing some wind on that, and the terrain -- the steepness of it, was a bad recipe."

McGovern said one firefighter was injured Wednesday and was taken to the hospital. A second firefighters was reported injured Thursday, but both have treated and released.

Couple reunited with priceless wedding photo rescued by firefighters battling Laguna Niguel wildfire

EMBED More News Videos

Residents of a Laguna Niguel community evacuated during the Coastal Fire got a firsthand look at the destruction left behind, as one man gets reunited with a priceless photo saved from the flames.



Fire officials said residents would be allowed to return to their homes once it is safe to do. Until then, an evacuation center has also been created for those seeking help.

Residents in the area can visit the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for assistance. The Orange County Emergency Operations Center has also created a public information hotline to respond to questions from residents. You can reach them at 714-628-7085.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countylaguna niguellaguna beachenvironmentcalifornia wildfiresorange county newsevacuationorange county fire authoritybrush firesouthern californiafirehouse firewildfirefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Seal Beach T-Mobile employee thwarts armed robbery, fights suspect
Warmup continues in SoCal Friday with temps expected to rise
Menifee residents angry over proposed placement of child molester
75-year-old man crossing street killed in South LA hit-and-run
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Couple reunited with priceless photo rescued from OC wildfire
Smoke billows after brush fire burns near homes in San Pedro
Show More
3 dead after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach
Rams open NFL 2022 season against Bills on Sept. 8
16-year-old killed in triple shooting at Corona apartment building
OC woman's home destroyed by brush fire after losing business
Mental health town hall: Experts answer your questions
More TOP STORIES News