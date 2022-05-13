Hundreds of Laguna Niguel residents remain evacuated after 200-acre brush fire destroys 20 homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11843698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty homes were destroyed and 11 were damaged by a brush fire in Laguna Niguel that spread rapidly amid strong winds, and crews continued to fight the flames Thursday.

Evacuations for neighborhoods impacted by the #CoastalFire will remain in place overnight as crews continue to work to render the area safe.



All evacuation areas can be found here and are updated in real time:

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders remained in place Friday for some 900 homes in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood that was burned by a 200-acre fire, and firefighters were on the scene dousing hotspots and extending the containment line.The blaze, called the Coastal Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach, destroying at least 20 multi-million dollar homes and damaging 11 others. Containment of the fire was at 15% as of Thursday afternoon.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, mandatory evacuation orders were in effect in Laguna Niguel for the area north of the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive, along with neighborhoods accessed from Niguel Road, west of Highlands Avenue.The area south of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Pacific Island Drive and Crown Valley Parkway is under a voluntary evacuation warning.Orange County Sheriff's Department Capt. Virgil Asuncion said he understood residents' desire to return to their homes, but he said authorities want to ensure the area is safe before people are allowed to repopulate the area."It is vital that it is safe to repopulate for the residents and for our fire personnel fighting the fire out there," he said. "The worst-case scenario would be allowing people back into their homes then having them to re-evacuate. We ask for patience from our residents."While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Southern California Edison said it sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission to inform them of "circuit activity" around the time the fire was reported. It's not clear if that means there was a power line down, but one resident from south Laguna Beach told Eyewitness News the power went out moments before she started hearing sirens apparently responding to the fire."We did have wind, which is a normal wind condition for this area," Assistant Fire Chief TJ McGovern. "Since it started at the bottom of the drainage, it started running up-canyon and upslope. Throwing some wind on that, and the terrain -- the steepness of it, was a bad recipe."McGovern said one firefighter was injured Wednesday and was taken to the hospital. A second firefighters was reported injured Thursday, but both have treated and released.Fire officials said residents would be allowed to return to their homes once it is safe to do. Until then, an evacuation center has also been created for those seeking help.Residents in the area can visit the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for assistance. The Orange County Emergency Operations Center has also created a public information hotline to respond to questions from residents. You can reach them at 714-628-7085.