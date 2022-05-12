Residents left wondering what's next after Laguna Niguel brush fire destroys at least 20 homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11841522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel were destroyed by a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds, and crews continued to fight the flames on Thursday.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Some families barely escaped with their lives, leaving many precious belongings behind after a wind-driven fire in Laguna Niguel. Now, as the shock begins to wear off, they're faced with figuring out their next steps.The Coastal Fire, as officials are calling it, exploded Wednesday afternoon, and at least 20 homes were destroyed in that fast-moving wildfire.The Red Cross says that about 20 people took advantage of an evacuation shelter nearby. People there say they only had minutes to grab their most important belongings like pictures and other irreplaceable things.On Thursday, fire officials said that about 900 homes remain evacuated. Some residents of one affected neighborhood got an opportunity to check on their homes.Some of them are relieved to find their homes still standing, while others are trying to remain optimistic after losing everything."A lot of people get, take things, and they make them more than they are. This time will pass," said Keith Morey, whose home was destroyed in the fire."We want to thank the citizens of the community with their rapid evacuations," said OCFA Assistant Fire Chief TJ McGovern. "We made the evacuation order and they immediately responded to that order, got out of harm's way, which allowed us to get our resources in there and start engaging in the firefight."Fire crews are still out here working to put out water on hot spots, so it may be some time before those evacuation orders are lifted and people can return home.One firefighter was hurt in this blaze. Officials say he was checked and taken to the hospital. Fortunately, no other injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.