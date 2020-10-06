Good boy! Pet dog helps save Laguna Niguel family from house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6381016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A hero dog helped summon help from a Glendale sanitation worker when his elderly owner fell outside on a hot day.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A Laguna Niguel family was able to escape from their burning home, thanks to their trusty pup, Teddy!Firefighters say Teddy was able to wake up his owners before a fire in their garage spread to other areas of the house.The heroic rescue happened this past Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pinuela.The Orange County Fire Authority said when fire crews arrived on scene, they found Teddy hiding inside the home.He's now safe with the rest of his family.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.