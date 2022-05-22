Community & Events

Laguna Woods church targeted by gunman holds healing ceremony honoring victims, hero doctor

EMBED <>More Videos

OC church targeted by gunman holds ceremony honoring victims

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County church targeted by a gunman on May 15, began the healing process on Saturday with a ceremony honoring the victims and the doctor hailed as a hero.

Local elected officials and religious leaders gathered at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods where a gunman targeted this Taiwanese congregation. Investigators say the attack was a "politically-motivated hate incident."

The sheriff added that 68-year-old Las Vegas resident David Chou, a U.S. citizen from Taiwan, was motivated by anger over political tensions between China and Taiwan.

MORE | Deadly OC church shooting was 'politically-motivated hate incident,' authorities say
EMBED More News Videos

A shooting at a church in Orange County, which left one person dead and another five injured, was a "politically-motivated hate incident," authorities announced Monday.



There was a minute of silence Saturday to honor Dr. John Cheng, who was killed in the attack.

Five others were shot before parishioners stopped the gunman, and hogtied him with extension cords until police arrived.

"The shock that you experienced last Sunday should not have happened," said Rep. Young Kim. "There is no place in our community and in our society for any type of hate. We need to stand together."

RELATED | Prominent OC doctor killed while trying to stop Laguna Woods church shooting suspect, sheriff says
EMBED More News Videos

"Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, it is no doubt that there would be numerous additional victims in this crime," officials said.



The victims range in age from 66 to 92, and they are expected to survive.

Witnesses credit Dr. Cheng with saving lives last Sunday, saying he gave his life trying to stop the gunman.

Chou has been charged with 10 counts, including murder, and faces the death penalty.

MORE | Suspect in deadly Orange County church shooting charged with 10 counts, could face death penalty
EMBED More News Videos

A Las Vegas man accused of killing a prominent doctor and injuring five others in a church shooting in Laguna Woods has been charged with 10 counts and could face the death penalty.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslaguna woodsorange countyvictimsmass shootingshootingcommunitymemorial
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
9 shot, 1 fatally, outside hookah bar in San Bernardino
COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?
LAFD firefighters caught on video punching, kicking man in Silver Lake
Father put 1K miles on his car to find formula for premature daughter
'Absolutely terrified' teen boy dies hours after 'sextortion' scam
Granada Hills residents express concern over homeless encampment
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Show More
California water officials urge conservation amid drought conditions
Gas prices in SoCal holding steady at record-breaking highs
Santa Ana substitute teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Fontana police shoot man who allegedly opened fire on officer
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
More TOP STORIES News