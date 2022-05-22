Laguna Woods church targeted by gunman holds healing ceremony honoring victims, hero doctor

Local elected officials and religious leaders gathered at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods where a gunman targeted this Taiwanese congregation. Investigators say the attack was a "politically-motivated hate incident."
The sheriff added that 68-year-old Las Vegas resident David Chou, a U.S. citizen from Taiwan, was motivated by anger over political tensions between China and Taiwan.
There was a minute of silence Saturday to honor Dr. John Cheng, who was killed in the attack.
Five others were shot before parishioners stopped the gunman, and hogtied him with extension cords until police arrived.
"The shock that you experienced last Sunday should not have happened," said Rep. Young Kim. "There is no place in our community and in our society for any type of hate. We need to stand together."
The victims range in age from 66 to 92, and they are expected to survive.
Witnesses credit Dr. Cheng with saving lives last Sunday, saying he gave his life trying to stop the gunman.
Chou has been charged with 10 counts, including murder, and faces the death penalty.
