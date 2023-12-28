Burglars yell 'LAPD' before breaking glass, stealing property at home in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three burglars yelled "LAPD" and called for residents to open the door before breaking into a home in Lake Balboa.

The break-in was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Forbes Avenue near Sherman Way.

Police say the three men wearing dark hoodies yelled out "LAPD" and called for anyone inside to open the door, before smashing a rear window and a sliding door to break into the home.

One resident was inside the home at the time but hid and it's not clear if the suspects actually knew someone was there. They stole a purse and other small items.

All three suspects remain outstanding and a detailed description was not immediately available.