Lake Balboa bus shooting prompts large police response

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting on a Metro Orange Line bus in Lake Balboa has prompted a major police response on Thursday.

The bus was located at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue on Thursday.

Not much is known about the victim or the suspect, but a witness said a man walked onto the bus and shot another man in the head.

Police are looking into whether this incident is related to the deadly shootings in Canoga Park and North Hollywood earlier today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake balboalos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect in deadly SFV crime spree
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Funeral held for Palmdale toddler Noah Cuatro
L.A. Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa officially begins
3 girls arrested after attack on girl with special needs
Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA says
Oversize truck snags power lines
Show More
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Chicago mayor faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More TOP STORIES News