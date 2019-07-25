Lake Balboa bus shooting prompts large police response

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting on a Metro Orange Line bus in Lake Balboa has prompted a major police response on Thursday.The bus was located at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue on Thursday.Not much is known about the victim or the suspect, but a witness said a man walked onto the bus and shot another man in the head.Police are looking into whether this incident is related to the deadly shootings in Canoga Park and North Hollywood earlier today.