1 killed, 1 critically injured in violent crash between motorcycle, SUV in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed and another was critically injured in a violent crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Lake Balboa Wednesday evening.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment the SUV turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling at high speeds.

The impact of the crash sent two people on the motorcycle flying down the street.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Woodley Avenue around 7:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

Witnesses heard the crash and rushed to help, but says there was little they could do.

"There were two people on the ground," Eder Macal said. "We were just shocked, and we were shaking. It's just really sad."

Witnesses also said a fire station is just a few blocks away and first responders were on the scene in just minutes.

Paramedics transported both people thrown from the motorcycle, but witnesses said neither were visibly responding to life-saving measures. LAPD confirmed one of them died.