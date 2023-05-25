Man who crashed car, attacked roommates with pickaxe in Lake Forest makes first court appearance

The man accused of plowing his car into a Lake Forest home before chasing people with a pickaxe made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Tyler Graves, 32, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of plowing his car into a Lake Forest home before chasing people with a pickaxe made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Tyler Graves, 32, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as three counts of brandishing a weapon and single counts of resisting arrest and hit and run with property damage.

The alarming incident was caught on video, which shows Graves' car zoom down the road before it slammed into the home.

At some point, Graves grabbed a pickaxe from the backyard, and not only chased one of his roommates, but also hacked at another roommate's door for several minutes.

READ MORE | Man crashes car into home, then attacks roommates with pickaxe in Lake Forest

Graves has two prior felony strikes that could factor into increasing his punishment if he is convicted, according to court records.

Graves pleaded guilty in October 2014 to three counts of robbery and a count of burglary, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of burglary tools, loitering on private property, receiving stolen property, shoplifting and petty theft.

He also pleaded guilty at that time in a separate case to a felony count of burglary.

Graves is due back in court next month. His bail has been set at $1 million.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.