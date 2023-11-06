Caught on video: African grey parrot stolen from exotic bird shop in Lake Forest

An exotic bird store in Orange County is asking for the public's help in finding a parrot that was stolen.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- An exotic bird store in Orange County is asking for the public's help in finding a parrot that was stolen.

Workers at Omar's Exotic Birds in Lake Forest say a man walked into the shop Saturday morning and stole the African grey parrot that goes by the name "Baby."

Video shows the man holding the four-month-old bird before walking out with it and taking off in his car.

The shop says the bird is worth $7,500 and it requires proper feeding three times a day. They say the bird isn't old enough to eat seeds.

"Maybe if someone knows someone who just got a bird or who is trying to sell a bird very inexpensively...," said store manager Cinder Strahl. "It can live up to 60 years. It's one of the brightest birds, it's the most intelligent of birds."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department or the bird shop at (949) 472-3962.