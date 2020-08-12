400-acre brush fire erupts near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest: WATCH LIVE

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were battling a brush fire that quickly spread to 400 acres near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest and had the potential to burn about 1,000 acres, fire officials said.

The so-called Lake Fire broke out sometime before 4 p.m. near the intersection of North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, but Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were requested to stand by to assist with possible evacuations.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, but Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were requested to stand by to assist with possible evacuations.


Helicopter crews were seen performing water drops as a massive column of smoke rose high above the area.

The cause of the blaze was unknown. Temperatures in the Lake Hughes community were forecast to reach 96 degrees amid low humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Firefighters battled a fast-growing brush fire that quickly spread to 400 acres near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest.


The Lake Fire near Lake Hughes quickly exploded to 400 acres in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday.

