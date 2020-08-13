Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders as blaze scorches Angeles National Forest

Thousands of structures remain threatened by the blaze burning near Lake Hughes, which has already destroyed a number of structures around Pine Canyon Road.
LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in the area of Lake Hughes are being forced to evacuate their homes as the massive Lake Fire continues to scorch a large swath of the Angeles National Forest.

At least 100 structures were under evacuation orders prompted by the blaze and officials said nearly 5,500 structures were threatened by the flames, which have already destroyed at least three. An exact count has yet to be determined.

Evacuations are in place for the following areas near the area of Lake Hughes Road:

  • Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon Road and north of Dry Gulch Road

  • East of Ridge Route Road

  • West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78

  • North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road

  • South of Highway 138


    • Evacuation points were set up at Highland High School at 39055 25th St. West Palmdale and the Castaic Sports Complex at 31230 Castaic Rd.

    Shelters for large animals were available at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and the Castaic Fairgrounds.

    How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation


    EMBED More News Videos

    If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



    If your household is under voluntary or potential evacuations, begin to prepare your home and get ready to leave. If mandatory evacuations are ordered, it's important to leave as fast as possible.

    Here are steps to take to prepare for a wildfire evacuation:

    Have a plan



    Preparations for a wildfire evacuation (or any emergency) should start before there is any danger. Create a family evacuation and communications plan. Make sure to include pets as a part of the plan. Establish a meeting area outside your home if your house is in immediate danger. Stay tuned to phone alerts, TV or radio for the latest emergency instructions or evacuation orders.

    Prepare your home



    If there is time to prepare your home prior to a potential evacuation, follow Cal Fire's pre-evacuation preparations list for inside and outside your home. If your family or your home are in imminent danger, evacuate immediately.
    Important steps for inside your home include keeping your windows unlocked, moving any flammable materials or furniture away from windows to the center of a room and leaving your lights on so firefighters can see through the smoke.

    Important steps for outside your home include gathering flammable items and placing them inside your home, turning off and moving propane tanks away from structures and checking on your neighbors to make sure they are preparing to leave.

    Assemble an emergency supply kit



    Having supplies for each member of your household is an important step for evacuation preparation. Cal Fire recommends having a three-day supply non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person. Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses, a seven-day supply of medications and copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and passports, are also important to pack.

    EMBED More News Videos

    In times of natural disaster, we're reminded of the importance of preparedness for every member of the family, including our pets.

