The Fill Station: Beer, bourbon and barbecue!

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- In Texas, barbecue is a way of life - but The Fill Station in Lake Jackson is no ordinary smoked meat joint! The Fill Station is known for three things: beer, bourbon and barbecue.

Housed in a former gas station-turned-restaurant, The Fill Station was first opened by the Devine family in 2017 as an offshoot of their longtime smokehouse, Brian's BBQ. You can load up on classic Texas barbecue favorites at The Fill Station, but it's also one of the coolest bars around. The whiskey bar at The Fill Station includes a few hundred different varieties of whiskies, including rare, high-end spirits that sell for up to $400 per shot!

To check out the menu, visit thefillstationtx.com
