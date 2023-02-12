Object shot down by military aircraft over Lake Huron, 3 US officials confirm to ABC News

The FAA also temporarily closed airspace over parts of Lake Michigan Sunday for Department of Defense activity

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that he ordered the take down of another unidentified object "that violated Canadian airspace."

CHICAGO -- Another high-altitude object was shot down Sunday, this time over Lake Huron, three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News. According to one of the officials, the object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft.

Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin tweeted Sunday that she received a call from the Department of Defense, saying "Our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron."

Around 3p.m., she tweeted again saying the object had been downed by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard.

"Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We're all interested in exactly what this object was and it's purpose," Slotkin wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Airspace over parts of Lake Michigan were under temporary flight restrictions for national defense reasons earlier Sunday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice.

The notice said the FAA temporarily declared parts of the area as "national defense airspace." The North American Aerospace Defense Command said restrictions were implemented at about 11 a.m.

"The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened," the FAA said in a statement just before 1 p.m.

SEE ALSO | US F-22 shoots down unidentified 'cylindrical' object detected over Canada

"With the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented a temporary flight restriction airspace over Lake Michigan at approximately 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 12, 2023, to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations. The temporary flight restriction has since been lifted," NORAD said in a Tweet.

NORAD did not immediately reply to questions on the nature of those operations.

This comes after a temporary flight restriction was put in place Saturday night over Montana, but it has been lifted, according to NORAD. The temporary restriction was issued after NORAD detected a "radar anomaly." Aircraft were sent to investigate the incident but didn't see anything.

RELATED | US officials disclosed new details about the Chinese spy balloon's capabilities: What we know