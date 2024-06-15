WATCH LIVE

2 killed in World War II-era plane crash near Chino Airport

Saturday, June 15, 2024 10:25PM
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people onboard a small World War II-era plane were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Chino Airport, officials said.

A twin-engine Lockheed 12A crashed around 12:35 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. According to ABC News, the plane was off the runway when crews arrived.

A spokesperson for the Chino Valley Fire District confirmed there were two fatalities in the incident. No additional people were onboard the plane, and no one on the ground was injured.

The deceased individuals were not immediately identified.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash. The FAA said that agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

