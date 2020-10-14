Lakers fan drops from street light outside Staples Center

A scary moment outside the Staples Center.
After the Los Angeles Lakers won their long awaited 17th NBA championship on Sunday, fans in Los Angeles took to the streets to celebrate. One fan hung and then dropped from a street lamp.
No word yet on if he was hurt, or how badly.
This comes after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appealed to fans on Twitter, asking them to stay home and not gather to celebrate due to the pandemic.
