Injury-ridden but resilient, Miami Heat upset the Lakers in Game 3 of NBA finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KABC) -- Not so fast.The Lakers seemed poised to sweep their way to their 17th NBA title, taking the first two games of the finals and then facing a Miami Heat squad in Game 3 that was depleted by injuries.But the Heat, who have proven themselves stunningly resilient throughout these NBA playoffs in the bubble, found new resolve in Game 3 and upset the Lakers, 115-104.The Heat were missing key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.Didn't matter.Jimmy Butler recorded a triple-double, with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.But he said he didn't care about his own performance.Only the W.And the proof that the Lakers aren't quite so invulnerable."They can be beat," Butler said shortly after the final buzzer. "As long as we do what we're supposed to do."Game 4 is Tuesday.