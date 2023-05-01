NBA 2023 Playoffs: Lakers vs. Warriors schedule, everything to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will meet in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 1991, with the Western Conference semifinals series starting Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The first Lakers home game at Crytpo.com Arena is set for Game 3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles, the No. 7 seed, has been off since Friday when it demolished the Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 to win its first round series in six games, becoming the first team to upset a No. 2 seed in the opening round since the San Antonio Spurs in 2010.

The spotlight in this California basketball showdown will be shining on the 38-year-old LeBron James and 35-year-old Stephen Curry.

James knows the Warriors' strengths all too well. This will be his sixth postseason meeting with Golden State. Golden State beat his Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in 2015, 2017 and 2018. James' Cavs beat the Warriors in the 2016 Finals and James' Lakers beat them in the play-in tournament in 2021.

Here's a schedule of when the teams will play:

Lakers vs. Warriors schedule:

Tuesday, May 2 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- 7 p.m. PT

Thursday, May 4 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 6 -- Warriors @ Lakers -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- ABC

Monday, May 8 -- Warriors @ Lakers -- 7 p.m. PT

Wednesday, May 10 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- Time TBD (if necessary)

Friday, May 12 -- Warriors @ Lakers -- Time TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, May 14 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- Time TBD (if necessary)

ESPN contributed to this report.