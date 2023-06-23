Want to poke ugly naked man? Now you can at the "Friends" immersive experience in Lakewood.

'The One Near Long Beach': 'Friends' immersive experience opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Want to poke ugly naked guy? Now you can at the "Friends" experience in Lakewood.

The immersive experience opened Friday in Lakewood and will allow fans to walk through recreations of the iconic set and interact with references to episodes of the show.

In one area, fans can poke the ugly naked man, just like the friends did in an episode.

In another area, you can avoid dropped cheesecake in the hallway.

You can even visit Central Perk and start singing "Smelly Cat."

The experience is loaded with photo opportunities, as well as props and costumes from the show.

The experience is open now through Sept. 17 at Lakewood Center.