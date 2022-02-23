Man accused of following family to Lakewood home cleared of wrongdoing by authorities

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was caught on surveillance video approaching a home in Lakewood Sunday night was cleared of any wrongdoing by authorities, saying their investigation revealed no crime was committed.

According to an update issued Tuesday evening, the man - who was not identified - visited a local sheriff's station after he saw the video circulating on TV news reports.

The Lakewood Sheriff Station said he identified himself to deputies and said he was at the home by mistake. He claims he was visiting a friend in the neighborhood.

Both the man and his friend spoke with authorities and fully cooperated with investigators, officials said.

The family living in the home shared video from their Nest security camera, which captured the man approach the front door moments after a mother entered the house, followed by her daughter, who was holding another child.

The man was seen checking to see if the door is locked. He then stays on the front porch for several minutes, before pacing back and forth on the sidewalk in front of the house.

The woman called her husband, who called 911.

The man who was questioned told Eyewitness News the incident was all a misunderstanding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodlos angeles countysafetylos angeles county sheriff's departmentsouthern californiacaught on videoinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Man arrested for burglary at historic Sowden House in Los Feliz
Party bus chase ends with violent crash in Antelope Valley
SoCal's coldest storm of the season sweeping through region Tuesday
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
Drivers passing through Grapevine keeping close eye on snow and ice
Rams player picks fitting name for son born on night of Super Bowl win
Show More
Water main break in WeHo floods lobby and garage of apartment complex
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Kids traumatized after CA McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
LA homeless count to resume Tuesday after COVID prompted delay
More TOP STORIES News