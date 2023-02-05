At least 3 businesses vandalized at Lakewood shopping center

Earlier this week, a string of break-ins were reported in Long Beach in which a pizza shop and a boutique were vandalized.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three businesses at a Lakewood shopping center were vandalized overnight, including a taco shop, whose owners said marks the third time in four years the restaurant has been targeted.

It happened early Saturday morning at the shopping center on Del Amo Boulevard, just off the 605 Freeway.

The sheriff's department said at least three businesses were vandalized, though investigators have no information on a suspect or suspects.

The owner of Chinitos Tacos said he doesn't keep money in their register so no funds were taken. He said the restaurant mainly suffered structural damage, which has since been cleaned up.

The other businesses that were vandalized were FUMA Nail Bar and Cassidy's Corner Cafe.

"Because we are a small business, it's very disempowering," said Isabola Novoa with Chinitos Tacos. "Just to show up and see our property damaged, it's very heartbreaking for a hard-working, small business."

Investigators said they aren't sure if the suspects made off with anything else.

Earlier this week, a string of break-ins was reported in Long Beach in which a pizza shop and a boutique were vandalized.

The sheriff's department is working to see if the Lakewood incidents are connected to those in Long Beach.

