At least 3 Long Beach businesses targeted in weekend string of break-ins

At least three businesses in Long Beach were targeted in a string of break-ins, one of which was caught on camera. Now, owners are on high alert.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News captured the moment a burglar smashed through the front door of a restaurant in Long Beach and stole two cash registers.

It happened at The Breakfast Bar on 4th Street at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Moments after, the burglar reportedly went to the Speak Cheezy pizza shop across the street an hour later.

The video shows the burglar breaking in through the back door, stealing the safe that had $5,000 inside.

"Violated, uncomfortable," said Speak Cheezy owner Justin Winters of the crime. "A lot of anxiety ... haven't been sleeping the past couple days, and they took staff tips too, which of course we're honoring. Yeah, it makes me angry too. I want to catch this guy."

Meanwhile, Prism Boutique, which sits across from the pizza shop, reported having its windows shot out on Saturday, Jan. 21. They posted it about it on their official Instagram page.

This string of crime now has small businesses owners on high alert.

"I'm installing tracking devices in my safes and my registers, which is really the only thing of value in there, you know? They're not going to take a 1,000-pound oven," said Winters.

Authorities have not released an official suspect description, but the security footage does show him driving a white Kia Sportage.

"Obviously, this person has a problem," said Winters. "They get off on robbing other people. It's a rush for them, not just survival, but this is the way they're going to get through life, taking other people's dreams."

Meanwhile, the Long Beach community is coming together to help the businesses during this tough time.

"It's been amazing," said Winters. "It definitely got us through this. My team has hope."

Investigators have not said if the suspect seen in the video is behind all the break-ins in the area, but businesses owners believe it's the same person.