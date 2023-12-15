Caught on camera: Thieves steal Christmas decorations from a Lakewood home

Ring video shows two thieves stealing candy cane decorations from the yard in less than five minutes.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The holiday season is typically a time when people bring joy to the neighborhood with festive decorations. However, one resident in Lakewood, who didn't want to show her face on camera or share her name, said Christmas has turned into a nightmare after decorations were stolen from her front yard.

"It's just disheartening you know you work so hard for the little you have and someone can just come and take it," said the resident.

The resident said the incident happened around 9:54 p.m. on Wednesday night. Ring doorbell video captured the moment when two people in a red pickup truck approached her yard and started stealing her candy cane decorations in less than five minutes.

"We get notifications of people just walking by, so I honestly didn't think someone was in our actual doorway. So, I waited to click on it for four minutes. And once I finally did, it was too late," the resident said.

The resident said the entire set of the eight candy canes was stolen right from the ground. In the video, she said you can see a car approaching from the corner and that's what she believes startled the thieves and stopped them from taking more.

"It's our first year here, so it's our first year decorating the house. So, it's really sad that someone goes out of their way to take Christmas decorations," said the resident.

Neighbors in the area say thieves have targeted the neighborhood before.

"We haven't had anything stolen except for a catalytic converter and the neighbors had some tires stolen off, but we haven't heard anything about Christmas lights. It's a little scary," said Lakewood resident Jackson Wilfong.

"It's unfortunate, but it's been becoming more popular. I think people are just becoming a little more brazen," said Lakewood resident Michele Thomas.

A police report was made for the stolen decorations and the Lakewood Sheriff Station said they are investigating the incident.

