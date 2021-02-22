Vigil in West Los Angeles honors Monique Munoz, killed in violent car crash

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A West Los Angeles community is honoring a woman killed in a violent car crash.They gathered for a vigil at Overland Avenue and Olympic Boulevard where the crash happened Wednesday night.Police say 32-year old Monique Munoz was trapped after a two-car crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other driver is 17 and speed was definitely a factor.Munoz' stepfather, Issac Cardona, says she was taken from them in a senseless act."An officer answered her phone because we were calling and calling, wondering where she was at because she should have been home. Because she got off of work, she worked right down the street at the UCLA clinic. She was a receptionist there. She just got the job two months ago," Cardona said. "Heart of gold."The other driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. No charges have been filed.