Funeral held for 32-year-old woman killed in crash involving Lamborghini driven by teen

It was another day of heartache for family members and friends of Monique Munoz, who gathered for a funeral service and shared memories of the 32-year-old.
"She was an angel. She had a heart of gold, never bothered or hurt anybody...never had a bad bone. She's going to be well missed. Her mother is devastated, all for a senseless act," said Isaac Cardona, her stepfather.
On Feb. 17, Munoz was on her way home from work in West Los Angeles when her Lexus sedan was struck by a Lamborghini SUV. Police say the driver was a teenager who smashed into her car at high speed, killing her.
Munoz's family says the 17-year-old should face charges. They plan to hold a protest this weekend.
"Take responsibilities when you're behind the wheel. There's no reason for anybody to be speeding," Cardona said.
Family demands justice from DA after daughter dies in crash with Lamborghini driven by teen
On Feb. 23 the teen was booked for vehicular manslaughter and the case was presented to the office of District Attorney George Gascón. The DA's office says the case is being reviewed.
The father of the juvenile suspect on Wednesday posted a statement to Instagram apologizing to the Munoz family:
"I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected. Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter. There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing. And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter.
Still, I want to offer my support in any way you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family."
The suspect's father said his son suffered brain damage from the crash. He later spoke on camera to again apologize to the Munoz family.