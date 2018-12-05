EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4834496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Numerous calls made to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services have come to light after grand jury documents were unsealed by a judge presiding over a Lancaster child-abuse case.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4591864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Lancaster mother and her boyfriend have been indicted in a case stemming from the torture and killing of the woman's 10-year-old son.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has launched an investigation in response to evidence unsealed in the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.Avalos' mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, have been indicted, accused of torturing and killing the boy.Numerous calls made to DCFS came to light after grand jury documents were unsealed by a judge presiding over the case. Calls made to DCFS reported injuries and abuse to Anthony and his siblings.It was learned one report came from a DCFS worker. She reported bruises on the face and arm of one of Avalos' siblings.A recording released shows that she didn't seem to take the issue seriously.The head of DCFS, Bobby Cagle, issued a statement that read in part:Los Angeles County prosecutors describe Avalos' life as 10 years of torture that was doled out by Barron and Leiva.