Lancaster mother, her boyfriend indicted in murder of 10-year-old son and abuse of 2 other children

A mother and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty in the death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy Anthony Avalos. The two are eligible for the death penalty. (Maria Barron/Facebook)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A Lancaster mother and her boyfriend have been indicted in a case stemming from the torture and killing of the woman's 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, and the abuse of two other children.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday morning in court, where Heather Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Leiva each pleaded not guilty to murder, torture, and child abuse charges.

Anthony died last summer after suffering days of sustained abuse, authorities said.

According to investigators, the boy's sexuality may have been a motivating factor in his death.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

