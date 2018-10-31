A grand jury indictment and the family of Anthony Avalos says this is a big step for justice. The 10 year old boy died in June... prosecutors allege he was “tortured” before his death. The mother and her boyfriend now face charges that could lead to the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/61Hm2Y4hTs — Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) October 31, 2018

A Lancaster mother and her boyfriend have been indicted in a case stemming from the torture and killing of the woman's 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, and the abuse of two other children.The indictment was unsealed Wednesday morning in court, where Heather Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Leiva each pleaded not guilty to murder, torture, and child abuse charges.Anthony died last summer after suffering days of sustained abuse, authorities said.According to investigators, the boy's sexuality may have been a motivating factor in his death.