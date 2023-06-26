WATCH LIVE

Amber Alert: Man accused of abducting 2-month-old, mother in Lancaster

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, June 26, 2023 11:46AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a two-month-old baby and a woman who were allegedly abducted in Lancaster.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the mother and daughter were last seen on Sunday and authorities are now looking for Efrain Sanchez Jimenez, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The 25-year-old is accused of taking his young daughter, Itzel, and his wife, Sabrina.

He's believed to be driving a 2007 Silver Buick with the Colorado license plate number AUI-X94.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

