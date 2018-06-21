Lancaster boy, 10, dies following "suspicious" fall

EMBED </>More Videos

Community members held a vigil for a 10-year-old boy who died as a result of what investigators are calling a "suspicious" fall inside a Lancaster apartment. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A 10-year-old boy has died after what investigators are calling a "suspicious" fall inside a Lancaster apartment on Wednesday.

Although the boy survived the night, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning and community members later held a vigil.

Authorities have taken custody of seven other children who either lived at the apartment or were associated with the victim's family, pending further investigation by the L.A. Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Special Victims Bureau.

At least one family member reportedly said that the boy and his siblings were victims of abuse.

RELATED: Young boy critically injured in Lancaster; investigation underway

Deputies first responded to the apartment in the 1100 block of East Avenue K around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the boy unresponsive.

No information has been released about how the boy was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusefatal fallchild deathvigilLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News