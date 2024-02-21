Authorities investigating death of boy in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a boy in Lancaster, officials confirmed Thursday.

According to investigators, deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to the home on 57th Street W late Wednesday night regarding a medical rescue call. When they got there, they found the boy, whose age was not immediately released, "with a laceration to the upper torso."

He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The sheriff's department said a man who was inside the home at the time also suffered some sort of medical emergency, though further details weren't released.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The relationship between the man and the child is unknown at this point.

No arrests have been made, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.