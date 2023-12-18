4-year-old boy ID'd after being killed in front of parents in Lancaster road rage shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4-year-old boy has been identified after being killed in a car-to-car shooting in Lancaster that authorities said was prompted by road rage.

A GoFundMe page said the young victim's name was Gor Adamyan, a "vibrant" boy "whose life was tragically cut short."

"On that fateful day, as Gor's parents were en route to purchase groceries, an encounter with a suspect driver escalated into an unthinkable tragedy," the statement on the fundraising page said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two suspects allegedly chased down Gor's family Friday night and unleashed a barrage of gunfire on their vehicle.

The shooting occurred after the assailants allegedly cut off the family's car on a highway, authorities said.

"It's unimaginable. This could have been any of our families. It could have been any of us," Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told ABC7 in an interview.

A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and booked at the Los Angeles County Jail on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff's Department said. They were later identified as Byron Burkhart and Alexandria Gentile.

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in a road rage incident in Lancaster, according to the sheriff's department.

The confrontation began around 7:30 p.m. Friday as the victim's family was driving on the Sierra Highway and encountered the suspects in traffic, according to investigators.

"During the incident, the suspect driver cut them off and then began following them through several surface streets," the LASD said. "While being pursued by the suspects, the victim driver slowed his vehicle, at which time the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim's car and began shooting."

A bullet was fired into the family's car and hit the child, who was in the backseat, in the torso, authorities said.

Gor's father and mother, who were in the vehicle, rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy's parents were not injured.

Investigators were able to identify and track down the suspects within hours through the use of crime-fighting technology the city of Lancaster installed earlier this year, according to Parris.

ABC News contributed to this report.