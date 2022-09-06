Robbery suspect shot, wounded by deputies in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A robbery suspect was shot in Lancaster as deputies were attempting to detain him Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station spotted the suspect in the 44500 block of Sierra Highway just before 9 a.m.

He's linked to several armed robberies, according to investigators.

"As deputy personnel attempted to detain the suspect, he produced a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," read a news release issued by the sheriff's department.

The suspect - who has not yet been identified - was rushed to the hospital where he's currently being treated. His condition is unknown.

No deputies were injured.

The sheriff's department said investigators recovered a firearm from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.