4 children found injured, 2 fatally, after deputies respond to report of child abuse in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Four children were found injured, two of them fatally, after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of child abuse Saturday night in Lancaster, authorities said.

The grim discovery was made after deputies were summoned to the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 shortly before 12 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The call stated children were being harmed at the location," a news release said. Upon arrival, the deputies contacted a woman, conducted a search and found four children "suffering from lacerations to their bodies."

The victims, all under the age of 10, were transported to a hospital, authorities said. Two of them were pronounced dead at the facility, and the other two were listed in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A man described as a person of interest was detained at the scene on East Avenue J-2. He was not immediately identified.

Homicide investigators responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation. No other details were available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.