A woman who allegedly threatened a man with a knife was shot and killed by a deputy in Lancaster.

Woman allegedly armed with knife shot, killed by deputy in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who allegedly threatened a man with a knife was shot and killed by a deputy in Lancaster.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the Cedar Ridge Apartments on East Avenue J-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say they encountered a woman with a large kitchen knife. They allege she "made verbal threats indicating she was going to harm the male with the knife."

When she approached the man, a deputy shot her.

The woman, described as being between 20 to 30 years in age, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No one else was hurt.