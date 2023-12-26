1 killed, 5 others, including children, injured in Lancaster crash involving big rig

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and five others, including children, were injured Christmas night in a violent crash in Lancaster involving a big rig.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. Monday on Challenger Way at Avenue E.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the two children were sent to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown. The conditions of the other injured victims are also unknown.

Video obtained from the scene shows a Kia Sorento off to the side of the road and the big rig with visible damage to its front right end.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.