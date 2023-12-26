WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 killed, 5 others, including children, injured in Lancaster crash involving big rig

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 12:20PM
1 killed, 5 others, including children, injured in Lancaster crash
One person was killed and five others, including children, were injured Christmas night in a violent crash in Lancaster involving a big rig.
KABC

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and five others, including children, were injured Christmas night in a violent crash in Lancaster involving a big rig.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. Monday on Challenger Way at Avenue E.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the two children were sent to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown. The conditions of the other injured victims are also unknown.

Video obtained from the scene shows a Kia Sorento off to the side of the road and the big rig with visible damage to its front right end.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW