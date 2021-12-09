Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lancaster elementary school

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Some parents and students in the Antelope Valley are growing increasingly alarmed over school safety after recent incidents at two Lancaster campuses.At Enterprise Elementary School, parents were informed that a student brought a gun to campus. Paraclete High School also dealt with a shooting threat against the campus that was later deemed not credible."I don't feel safe in the Antelope Valley at school," said high school student Kalea Browning.She says threats at Antelope Valley schools and schools across the country seem to be as common as writing, reading and math."There are threats all the time," she added.Multiple parents of children at Enterprise Elementary School sent Eyewitness News a letter from the school informing them that a student was caught with a gun on campus last Friday. The letter said the school received a tip about the gun and it was confiscated from the student without incident.On Tuesday night, Paraclete High School sent a note to parents addressing a potential threat regarding someone putting out a message about shooting up the school Wednesday.Parent David Moore said he got word of the potential threat, so he kept his child out of school. He said threats, credible or not, have to all be taken seriously."Who wants to worry about their kid being shot when they're at school," Moore said. "It's a sad thing."The Archdiocese of Los Angeles released a statement regarding the possible threat at its Catholic high school."Dear parents and students, after school today (Tuesday) we received a call regarding an alleged threat to the campus. We contacted the Sherriff's Dept., they investigated, and found the threat to be unsubstantiated," the statement said.